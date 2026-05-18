Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. President Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $422.24 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here