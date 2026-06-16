Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3,831.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 445,213 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Forget Robotaxis, Wall Street's Finally Asking the Real Tesla Question

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus.

Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Tesla Rated Hold as Global Delivery Strength Offsets U.S. Softness; $375 Price Target Reiterated

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Neutral Sentiment: Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver.

Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Exclusive: Tesla presented misleading ‘Full Self-Driving' safety data to European regulators

Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Negative Sentiment: Tesla also faced headlines about FSD scrutiny from Europe, which could slow adoption and raise approval hurdles for its autonomous-driving plans.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

Tesla stock opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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