Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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