Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.3% of Apex Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here