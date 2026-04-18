Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.79 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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