Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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