Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Tesla were worth $485,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.43 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

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Key Tesla News

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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