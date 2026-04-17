Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of United Advisor Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $551,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.8%

Tesla stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.09, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 30th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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