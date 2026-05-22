Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

TSLA opened at $417.85 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $387.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.35, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX.

Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst.

Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events.

Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events. Negative Sentiment: Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns.

Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum.

Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles suggest the SpaceX IPO could distract Elon Musk and shift investor focus away from Tesla, which may pressure TSLA sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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