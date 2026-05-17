Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Decreased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.5% of STF Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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