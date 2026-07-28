Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Boosted by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 12.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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