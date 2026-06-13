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Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Cut by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its Tesla stake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,837 shares and ending with 202,174 shares valued at about $90.9 million.
  • Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings of $0.41 per share on April 23, though revenue of $22.39 billion came in slightly below estimates. Revenue still rose 15.8% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains mixed on TSLA, with an average Hold rating and a $404.37 price target, while recent sentiment has been pressured by concerns that investor attention may be shifting toward SpaceX and by continued bearish commentary on Tesla's valuation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $90,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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