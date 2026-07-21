Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Raised by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Tesla were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.4% during the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 19,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 339.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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