Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,381,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 281,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 4.1%

TTEK stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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