Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,756 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,060,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $435,760,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $32.82 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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