Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,917,423 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 7.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 3.26% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,171,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEVA alerts: Sign Up

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here