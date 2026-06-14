Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Holdings Decreased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 3.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,671 shares of the company's stock worth $43,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,645 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. The trade was a 64.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock worth $14,570,945. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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