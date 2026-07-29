Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,565 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 87,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TCBI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,403,619.50. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,968,014.70. This represents a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 104,145 shares of company stock worth $10,570,584 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.37 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Capital Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Capital Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here