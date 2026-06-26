Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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