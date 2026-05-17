Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $6,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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