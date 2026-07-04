Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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