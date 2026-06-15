Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $301.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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