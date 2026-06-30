Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 43,128 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $285.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.37 and a 200 day moving average of $232.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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