Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $290.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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