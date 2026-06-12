Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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