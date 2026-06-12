Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.4%

TXN stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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