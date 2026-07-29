Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,064,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 752,139 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.00% of Texas Instruments worth $1,759,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,260 shares of company stock valued at $40,501,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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