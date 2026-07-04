Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Cut by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,628,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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