Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $205.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,426.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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