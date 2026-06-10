Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,667 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 67,565 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Texas Roadhouse worth $108,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,331.05. This represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,840. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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