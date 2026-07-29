Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 232.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Textron were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Textron

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Textron reported second-quarter revenue of $3.827 billion, up 3% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.62 from $1.55 and topped consensus estimates. Bell helicopter and Textron Systems growth, along with higher aircraft pricing, helped offset mixed aircraft deliveries. Textron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Textron reported second-quarter revenue of $3.827 billion, up 3% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.62 from $1.55 and topped consensus estimates. Bell helicopter and Textron Systems growth, along with higher aircraft pricing, helped offset mixed aircraft deliveries. Positive Sentiment: Defense demand remains supportive. A Textron unit won a $300 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize H-1 aircraft, while recent government awards include major Future Vertical Lift and AH-1Z helicopter programs. These contracts reinforce the company’s defense backlog and revenue visibility. Textron Unit Wins $300 Million US Navy Contract

A Textron unit won a $300 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize H-1 aircraft, while recent government awards include major Future Vertical Lift and AH-1Z helicopter programs. These contracts reinforce the company’s defense backlog and revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Textron reiterated its 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.40 to $6.60, with GAAP EPS guidance of $5.39 to $5.59. The adjusted range is broadly in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a positive guidance-driven revaluation.

Adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.40 to $6.60, with GAAP EPS guidance of $5.39 to $5.59. The adjusted range is broadly in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a positive guidance-driven revaluation. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow performance deteriorated. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions fell to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier, raising concerns about execution and the conversion of earnings into cash.

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions fell to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier, raising concerns about execution and the conversion of earnings into cash. Negative Sentiment: Textron Aviation faced margin pressure. Segment profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable delivery mix outweighed pricing gains. The company is also initiating a sale process for its Industrial segment as it seeks to improve margins and accelerate growth. Why Textron Stock Tumbled Today

Segment profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable delivery mix outweighed pricing gains. The company is also initiating a sale process for its Industrial segment as it seeks to improve margins and accelerate growth. Negative Sentiment: MV-75 Cheyenne funding creates downside risk. Textron said its outlook assumes additional fiscal 2026 funding for the program. Without it, adjusted EPS could be reduced by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could decline by $150 million to $250 million.

Textron said its outlook assumes additional fiscal 2026 funding for the program. Without it, adjusted EPS could be reduced by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could decline by $150 million to $250 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Company insiders recorded nine open-market sales and one purchase over the past six months, including substantial sales by senior executives.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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