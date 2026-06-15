Textron Inc. $TXT Stock Position Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Textron were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $103,890,000 after purchasing an additional 218,201 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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