TFR Capital LLC. Invests $1.74 Million in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,547,000 after buying an additional 3,339,062 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company's stock worth $66,379,000 after buying an additional 2,556,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,199,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,388,000 after acquiring an additional 537,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 7.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Key Applied Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Freedom Capital raised Applied Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.78.

Read Our Latest Report on APLD

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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