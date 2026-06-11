The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Allstate were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,557,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,042,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $654,652,000 after purchasing an additional 395,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $562,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allstate by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,451 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $559,435,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.18. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $227.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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