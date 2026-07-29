The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,149 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 44,146 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $60,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,120 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 206,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $23,074,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Allstate Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ALL opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $272.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities set a $319.00 price target on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allstate from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.80.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here