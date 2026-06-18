The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) by 269.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,013 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Bancorp worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $208,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,360,000 after buying an additional 219,351 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 905,876 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,165,000 after buying an additional 71,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 273.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,903 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 455,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,691 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 24,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,506.08. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $269,451.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,982,006.40. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report).

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