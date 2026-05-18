The Boeing Company $BA is CMG Global Holdings LLC's 3rd Largest Position

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,349 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 6.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BA opened at $220.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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