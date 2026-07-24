The Boeing Company $BA Position Boosted by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of Gibbs Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Boeing were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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