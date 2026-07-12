The Boeing Company $BA Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,906 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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