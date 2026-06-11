The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,976 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,073.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 772,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $167,703,000 after acquiring an additional 736,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,368,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $210,281,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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