The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.20.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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