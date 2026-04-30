The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,629 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Boeing were worth $58,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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