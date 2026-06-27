The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 272.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $272,000. First American Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,896 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,030 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Article Title

Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Article Title

The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Article Title

Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Article Title

Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: A Boeing 777 freighter’s extremely low flyover in Texas drew criticism from pilots, creating another headline that could remind investors of operational and safety scrutiny around the brand. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

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Boeing Trading Down 0.4%

Boeing stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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