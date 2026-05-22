The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 286,848 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 15.3% of Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Boeing worth $6,401,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $727,264,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after buying an additional 175,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,194 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $436,646,000 after buying an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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