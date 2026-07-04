The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.12. The company has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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