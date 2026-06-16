The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Boeing were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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