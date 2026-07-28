The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 22,690 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

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Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BA opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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