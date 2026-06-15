The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,037 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 788,197 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Boeing were worth $57,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,052,000 after buying an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $515,930,000 after buying an additional 765,197 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,073.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 772,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $167,703,000 after buying an additional 736,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.23 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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