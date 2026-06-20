The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,210 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 50,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Boeing worth $263,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

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Boeing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BA stock opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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