The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Raised by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.0% of Pingora Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pingora Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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